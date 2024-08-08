Army will not be involved in dealing with widespread UK rioting, Defense Secretary

John Healey MP said it is “the police's responsibility to respond first and currently they've got the means to do it; they will make sure that people are safe” (Pic PA)

The Defense Secretary has said the Army will not be involved in dealing with widespread rioting across the UK. John Healey was speaking to Sky News in Rotherham, where he is a local MP, after 'protesters' attacked a hotel that was hosting asylum seekers.

Mr Healey said it is “the police's responsibility to respond first and currently they've got the means to do it”. “They will make sure that people are safe,” he said, speaking from his Yorkshire and Humber constituency.

The Defense Secretary said he was down at the site of the hotel that was attacked and said: “South Yorkshire police were strongly supported by police forces from West Yorkshire, from Cheshire – even the British Transport Police.”

“We've all been frustrated for nearly three years, the fact that this is a hotel used for asylum seekers, it's totally inappropriate in this area,” he said.

“But nothing justifies the level of violence and disorder.”

Mr Healey's response comes after Nigel Farage called for the Army to be brought in to stop the riots that have erupted following the stabbings in Southport.

In a post on social media, Mr Farage said he was “totally appalled by the levels of violence seen in the last couple of days”.

The leader of Reform UK went on to blame “soft” policing of Black Lives Matter protests, which he said created the appearance of “two-tier policing”.

“We must have a more honest debate about these vital issues and give people the confidence that there are political solutions that are relevant to them,” he says. “A recall of Parliament would be an appropriate start to this.”

Mr Farage has not been the only voice calling for the Army to be brought in.

Pastor Lorraine Jones Burrell told Sky News “the police are under-resourced”, but she would “get the help of the Army”.

“These thuggeries, they need to be contained, they need to be taken off the streets. The police need help,” she said.

Elsewhere, the Minister for Veterans and People condemned those taking part in the riots. In a post on X, former Royal Marine Al Carns said: “Those that participate in rioting will be held accountable and face the full force of the law!”.